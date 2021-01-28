Lions Expected To Hire Mark Brunell As QB Coach

Tom Peliserro reports that the Lions are expected to hire former NFL QB Mark Brunell for their vacant QB coach position. Pelissero adds that Brunell will likely be a key mentor for the successor of QB Matthew Stafford.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media had previously mentioned that Detroit was interviewing Brunell for the position.

He is expected to join a number of former players on the Lions’ coaching staff should he get the job. He currently hosts a radio show in Jacksonville.

Brunell, 50, played 19 seasons at quarterback for the Packers, Jaguars, Washington, Saints and Jets. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl as a backup with the Saints in 2009.

Since retiring, Brunell has dabbled in numerous business ventures as well as coaching high school football.