Lions Expected To Hire Texas RB Coach Tashard Choice For Same Role

Matt Zenitz reports the Lions are expected to hire Texas RB coach Tashard Choice for their RB coach opening.

Dave Birkett adds Scottie Montgomery is moving to WR coach from RB coach to replace former WR coach Antwaan Randle El who joined Ben Johnson’s staff in Chicago.

Choice, 40, was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech by the Cowboys in 2008. He went on to play for Washington, the Bills, and the Colts before retiring in 2013.

His coaching career began in 2016 as an intern with the Cowboys. He then coached at North Texas and Georgia Tech as a RB coach. In 2022, Choice was hired in the same role at Texas.