Lions Expected To Sign DC Aaron Glenn To Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions are expected to sign DC Aaron Glenn to a contract extension, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that the extension is not done yet but should be finalized soon. Glenn interviewed for multiple head coaching opportunities this offseason including Arizona and Indianapolis.

The extension is supposed to keep Glenn in Detroit for multiple years, according to Fowler.

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.