Lions Expected To Sign K Michael Badgley

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are expected to sign K Michael Badgley on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero also reports that Detroit is signing Badgley to their practice squad.

Wilson notes that Badgley drew praise from the Bears after being elevated to their active roster for Week 4, where he converted four field goals.

Badgely, 27, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2018, but Indianapolis waived him before the season began.

Badgley signed with the Chargers in October of 2018, where he spent the next three seasons as the primary kicker.

This past offseason, Los Angeles tendered Badgley a qualifying offer, and Badgley re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.1 million deal. He signed on with the Titans but was released after a week and signed back with the Colts. He signed on with the Bears ahead of Week 4 but was cut loose from their practice squad.

In 2022, Badgley has appeared in one game for the Bears and converted four of four field goal attempts.