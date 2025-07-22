Lions Fifth-Round OL Miles Frazier Likely Out Until September Or October

Per Eric Woodyard, Lions HC Dan Campbell said fifth-round OL Miles Frazier will likely be out until September or October with a knee injury.

That suggests a stay on the PUP list to start the year, which would mean at least four games missed, is likely for Frazier.

The lines are remaking the interior of their offensive line this offseason but this injury means Frazier won’t be a factor to start out the season at least.

Frazier, 23, was a two-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Camden, New Jersey. He spent his first two years at Florida International and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2021.

Frazier transferred to LSU before the 2022 season and spent his final three years there, playing mostly right guard.

In his collegiate career, Frazier appeared in 56 games and made 51 starts. He started 28 games at right guard, 12 games at left tackle, nine games at left guard and two games at right tackle.