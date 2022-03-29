Lions Have Fielded Trade Inquiries For No. 2 Pick

Lions GM Brad Holmes said on Tuesday they have fielded calls from a couple of teams about the No. 2 pick, per Kyle Meinke.

Holmes added there haven’t been any serious talks yet but it is something that could be an option. He also told Meinke they would be willing to make the trade before the draft without knowing who goes No. 1 overall.

Given the unique nature of the 2022 draft class, there are a number of teams who have already signaled a willingness to move down.

The Jaguars aren’t married to staying at No. 1 overall, the Giants are willing to trade one of their two top-seven picks, and the Panthers have also expressed a preference to trade out of the No. 6 pick and acquire more selections on Day 2.

Usually when teams make an aggressive move up to a pick in the top three, it’s for a quarterback. While this class isn’t seen as particularly strong at the position, it is possible a team could fall in love with someone.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis had strong showings at their Pro Days this week.

Some of the teams down the board who could consider a trade up into the top-10 for a quarterback include the Seahawks (No. 9), Commanders (No. 11), Texans (No. 13), Saints (No. 18) and the Steelers (No. 20).

We’ll have more on the Lions and the No. 2 pick as the news is available.