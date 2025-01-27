Lions Hiring Broncos Passing Game Coordinator Johnny Morton As OC

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are working to hire Broncos’ passing game coordinator Johnny Morton as their new offensive coordinator.

Schefter adds that Morton is traveling to Detroit to meet with the team and has already worked for Detroit in the past.

Morton, 55, went undrafted out of Western Michigan in 1993 and played wide receiver for both the Raiders and Packers, as well as in the CFL.

He began his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Raiders in 1998, working his way up to TE coach in 2004.

Morton had a brief stint with the Saints before joining USC, becoming their offensive coordinator in 2009. He returned to the NFL as a WR coach with the 49ers and took on the same role with the Saints and Jets in the following years.

In 2017, Morton became the offensive coordinator of the Jets. Since 2019, he has also worked as an offensive assistant for the Raiders and Lions before joining the Broncos as passing game coordinator in 2023.

We will have more on Morton and the Lions as the news becomes available.