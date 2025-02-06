Lions Hiring Bruce Gradkowski As Offensive Assistant

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Lions are hiring former QB Bruce Gradkowski to their staff as an offensive assistant.

Gradkowski spent the last two years as the OC for the UFL St. Louis Battlehawks. He’ll join a Detroit staff that lost a plethora of coaches after OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn got promotions and took some assistants with them.

Gradkowski, 42, spent eight years in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Browns, Raiders, Bengals and Steelers. He started his coaching career in high school football in 2017 and eventually became an offensive assistant for Toledo University in 2022.

Gradkowski was hired as the offensive coordinator for the UFL St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023 where he served for two seasons.