Lions Hiring David Shaw As Pass Game Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Stanford head coach David Shaw and the Lions have agreed to terms on a multiyear deal to hire him as passing game coordinator.

The Bears requested to interview Shaw for their offensive coordinator job, but it looks like the Lions proved to be his best opportunity in the end.

Detroit is rebuilding it’s coaching staff to some degree after losing both coordinators to head-coaching jobs this offseason.

Shaw, 52, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. The Broncos hired him as their senior personnel executive in June.

Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.