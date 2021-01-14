Lions Hiring Rams Exec. Brad Holmes As Next GM

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are finalizing a deal with Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes to become their next general manager.

Ian Rapoport reports it’s a five-year deal for Holmes to take the opening in Detroit. He’d been seen as the favorite for a couple of days now despite also being a finalist reportedly for the Falcons opening.

Holmes, 41, has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Rams, starting as a public relations intern and working his way up to director of college scouting.