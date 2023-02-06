Lions Hiring Scottie Montgomery As Assistant HC/RB Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are hiring former Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery as an assistant head coach/RB coach.

It’s the same role held by Duce Staley, who left for a position with the Panthers.

Montgomery, 44, began his coaching career as Duke’s WRs coach from 2006-2009. He was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as the RB coach in 2021.