Lions Hosted Five Players For Workout, Signed DB Luq Barcoo

The Detroit Lions hosted five players on a tryout basis on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

DB Luq Barcoo G Arlington Hambright T Justin Herron DB D.J. Miller T Armani Taylor-Prioleau

Detroit signed Barcoo following a successful workout.

Barcoo, 27, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020. He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose and claimed by Arizona.

He bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

Barcoo signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022 but was released just a few months later. He caught on with the Steelers and spent time on and off their roster before being released prior to the 2024 season.

From there, Barcoo signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad to conclude the 2024 season. He signed a futures contract with the team but was released back in June.

For his career, Barcoo was active for three games with the Jaguars in 2020 and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.