Lions Hosted LB Kyzir White For Visit

The Detroit Lions are hosting LB Kyzir White for a visit, per Jordan Schultz.

He’s an option to add some depth to Detroit’s defense.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia.

In 2024, White appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 137 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three pass deflections.