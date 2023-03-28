Lions In The Mix For DL Calias Campbell

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters at the owner’s meetings on Tuesday that they are among the teams in the mix to sign DL Calais Campbell.

“Look, we turn the tape on, man, and I’ll tell you what, you talk about a lot of respect for a big man,” Campbell said, via DetroitNews.com. “Oh, my gosh. I just keep watching it and I’m like, there’s no way he can feel good, that body can not feel good. But it looks like it feels good because he’s just a force to be reckoned with. You put him in a closed end, you’re not running over there. He can rush as a 3-technique, still, on third down. Man, he’s got length, he’s got size, he’s still quick. We’ll see. We’re not the only one who is on him.”

Campbell has visited with the Jaguars and Falcons and is reportedly set to meet with the Jets and Bills.

Campbell, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed.

Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.