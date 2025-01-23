Lions Interviewing Buccaneers LB Coach Larry Foote For DC Opening

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are interviewing Buccaneers pass game coordinator/inside LB coach Larry Foote for their DC vacancy.

Detroit has an opening at DC after former DC Aaron Glenn left to take the Jets’ HC job.

Foote, 44, was a linebacker who spent 13 years in the league with the Steelers, Lions and Cardinals. He began his coaching career in 2015 as Arizona’s assistant LB coach and was promoted to LB coach from 2016-2018.

Foote joined Tampa Bay in 2019 as inside LB coach and also became pass game coordinator in 2022.