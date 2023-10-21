Lions Make Four Roster Moves For Week 7

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 7 game against the Ravens.

The full list of moves includes:

Lions activated DL Josh Paschal from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Lions released TE Darrell Daniels .

. Lions elevated RBs Mohamed Ibrahim and Devine Ozigbo to their active roster.

Paschal, 23, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2023, Josh Paschal has appeared in one game and recorded three tackles and no sacks.