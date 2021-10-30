Lions Make Several Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions officially activated DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve on Saturday and elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to their active roster.
The Lions also signed DL Eric Banks to their practice squad and released CB Shakur Brown from the unit.
Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DB Jalen Elliott
- DT Bruce Hector
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- TE Brock Wright
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Parnell Motley
- TE Shane Zylstra
- K Ryan Santoso
- LB Rashod Berry
- G Parker Ehinger
- WR Javon McKinley
- OT Darrin Paulo
- CB Daryl Worley
- DL Eric Banks
Hand, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus.
In 2020, Hand appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 19 total tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.
