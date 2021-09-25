Lions Make Six Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Steelers.

The full list of moves includes:

Ryan Santoso to their active roster. Lions elevated Kto their active roster.

Kevin Strong on injured reserve. Lions placed DEon injured reserve.

Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad. Lions signed LSand Pto their practice squad.

Lions released WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks and had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Lions earlier in the week.

In 2020, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and made 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 extra points.