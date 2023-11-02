Lions Make Two Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived RB Devine Ozigbo and promoted LB Trevor Nowaske from the practice squad to the active roster.

Ozigbo, 27, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. From there, Ozigbo had stints with the Saints, Patriots and Broncos before joining the Lions this summer.

Detroit later signed Ozigbo to their practice squad, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2023, Ozigbo has appeared in three games for the Lions and rushed for five yards on three carries.