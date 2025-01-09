Lions OC Ben Johnson More Likely To Accept HC Job If Offered This Year?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he’s gotten the sense from people close to the situation that Lions OC Ben Johnson is more likely to accept a head coaching job if he gets an offer this cycle than he has been in the past.

Graziano’s sources tell him Johnson seems to be in a different frame of mind this year and more ready to embrace opportunities. He’s backed out of consideration for the Commanders and Panthers head coaching vacancies over the past two years.

Four teams have interview requests for Johnson this weekend, including the Bears, Jaguars, Patriots and Raiders. Graziano notes teams with established or promising quarterback situations are likely to be more attractive to Johnson.

Chicago, Jacksonville and New England all fit that bill. Yet all three have incumbent GMs that Johnson would need to be comfortable working with, and at this point the Patriots seem to be zeroing in on former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

Many consider Johnson to be the top head-coaching candidate in this year’s market based on the impressive success he’s had with the Lions for a few seasons now.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.