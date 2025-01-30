Lions Officially Announce Hires Of OC John Morton & DC Kelvin Sheppard

The Detroit Lions have officially announced the hires of Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton as OC and LB coach Kelvin Sheppard as DC

Morton and Sheppard will replace new Bears HC Ben Johnson and new Jets HC Aaron Glenn who served in their roles since 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Morton, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

In 2017, the Jets’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 24 in passing yards under Morton.

Sheppard lasted just over a year in Indianapolis before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season before signing on with the Dolphins at the start of the 2014 season. Sheppard had brief stints with the Giants and Bears before returning to New York.

He finished his career with the Lions in 2018 and became their OLB coach in 2021. He also worked as a director of player development at his alma mater LSU in 2020.

For his career, Sheppard appeared in 107 games and recorded 429 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.