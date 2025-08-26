Lions Officially Announce Roster Cuts To 53 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Detroit Lions officially announced that they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players at Tuesday’s deadline.

Lions Helmet

The Lions released the following players:

  1. DE Ahmed Hassanein (waived with injury settlement)
  2. DL Myles Adams
  3. OL Trystan Colon
  4. WR Tom Kennedy
  5. OL Netane Muti
  6. LB Anthony Pittman
  7. OL Dan Skipper
  8. WR Malik Taylor
  9. DE Mitchell Agude
  10. CB Luq Barcoo
  11. WR Ronnie Bell
  12. OL Gunner Britton
  13. DL Keith Cooper
  14. CB Allan George
  15. LB DaRon Gilbert
  16. S Erick Hallett II
  17. QB Hendon Hooker
  18. TE Zach Horton
  19. RB Deon Jackson
  20. OL Zack Johnson
  21. WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  22. S Ian Kennelly
  23. DE Nate Lynn
  24. DL Brodric Martin
  25. WR Jackson Meeks
  26. CB D.J. Miller
  27. OL Mason Miller
  28. OL Michael Niese
  29. S Morice Norris
  30. TE Gunnar Oakes
  31. CB Tyson Russell
  32. RB Jacob Saylors
  33. TE Steven Stilianos
  34. S Loren Strickland
  35. DE Isaac Ukwu
  36. CB Nick Whiteside

In addition, the Lions placed LB Ezekiel Turner on injured reserve, placed OL Miles Frazier, DL Alim McNeill, and LB Malcolm Rodriguez on the physically unable to perform list, and placed DE Josh Paschal on the non-football injury list.

Hooker had been competing for the primary backup job but had been losing ground to journeyman QB Kyle Allen.  Now he gets the chance for a change of scenery, like HC Dan Campbell suggested recently. 

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL. 

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards. 

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.

