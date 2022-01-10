Lions Officially Announce They Are Parting Ways With OC Anthony Lynn

Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed to reporters on Monday that the team and OC Anthony Lynn will part ways, per Dave Birkett.

This comes as expected given Campbell had taken over play-calling duties for Lynn.

It remains to be seen whether Campbell will keep those in 2022 or if the team will hire a new playcaller.

Lynn, 52, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension last year.

However, Los Angeles opted to fire Lynn back in January. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.