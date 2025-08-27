Lions Officially Sign 15 To Practice Squad, Sign Three To Active Roster

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Detroit Lions announced they officially signed 15 players to their initial practice squad. Detroit also signed S Daniel Thomas to their active roster and claimed DL Tyler Lacy off waivers from the Jaguars and DL Tyrus Wheat from the Cowboys. 

  1. DL Myles Adams
  2. WR Ronnie Bell
  3. OL Trystan Colon
  4. DL Keith Cooper
  5. DB Erick Hallett
  6. TE Zach Horton
  7. WR Tom Kennedy
  8. WR Jackson Meeks
  9. OL Mason Miller
  10. OL Michael Niese
  11. LB Anthony Pittman
  12. RB Jacob Saylors
  13. S Loren Strickland
  14. OL Dan Skipper
  15. EDGE Isaac Ukwu

Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal. 

He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. 

In 2024, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, recording 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery. 

