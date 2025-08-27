Lions Officially Sign 15 To Practice Squad, Sign Three To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions announced they officially signed 15 players to their initial practice squad. Detroit also signed S Daniel Thomas to their active roster and claimed DL Tyler Lacy off waivers from the Jaguars and DL Tyrus Wheat from the Cowboys.
- DL Myles Adams
- WR Ronnie Bell
- OL Trystan Colon
- DL Keith Cooper
- DB Erick Hallett
- TE Zach Horton
- WR Tom Kennedy
- WR Jackson Meeks
- OL Mason Miller
- OL Michael Niese
- LB Anthony Pittman
- RB Jacob Saylors
- S Loren Strickland
- OL Dan Skipper
- EDGE Isaac Ukwu
Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.
He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, recording 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery.
