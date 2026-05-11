Lions Signed Second-Round Rookie DL Derrick Moore

The Detroit Lions have signed second-round rookie DL Derrick Moore to a four-year rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|17
|Blake Miller
|T
|2
|44
|Derrick Moore
|DE
|Signed
|4
|118
|Jimmy Rolder
|LB
|5
|157
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|5
|168
|Kendrick Law
|WR
|6
|205
|Skyler Gill-Howard
|DT
|7
|222
|Tyre West
|DE
Moore, 23, was a consensus four star recruit who committed to Michigan in the 2022 high school class.
He was named as All-Big 10 honorable mention in his sophomore and junior seasons before being a first-team all-Big 10 in 2025.
He signed a fully-guaranteed four-year, $11,426,000 contract that includes a $4,038,000 signing bonus
Throughout his four-year career at Michigan, Moore appeared in 53 games and tallied 95 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
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