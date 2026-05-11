Lions Signed Second-Round Rookie DL Derrick Moore

The Detroit Lions have signed second-round rookie DL Derrick Moore to a four-year rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 17 Blake Miller T 2 44 Derrick Moore DE Signed 4 118 Jimmy Rolder LB 5 157 Keith Abney II CB 5 168 Kendrick Law WR 6 205 Skyler Gill-Howard DT 7 222 Tyre West DE

Moore, 23, was a consensus four star recruit who committed to Michigan in the 2022 high school class.

He was named as All-Big 10 honorable mention in his sophomore and junior seasons before being a first-team all-Big 10 in 2025.

He signed a fully-guaranteed four-year, $11,426,000 contract that includes a $4,038,000 signing bonus

Throughout his four-year career at Michigan, Moore appeared in 53 games and tallied 95 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.