Lions OT Connor Galvin Suffers Torn MCL

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Lions OT Connor Galvin suffered a torn MCL in the team’s preseason opener which requires season-ending surgery.

Galvin, 24, signed with Detroit in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. The Lions waived him before the season in 2023 before signing him to the practice squad shortly after. Detroit went on to sign Galvin to a futures contract in January 2024.

In 2023, Galvin appeared in one game for the Lions.