Lions Place C Frank Ragnow On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Lions announced they have placed C Frank Ragnow on injured reserve among several other moves.

Detroit promoted OLB Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster and activated K Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 list.

They also signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad, releasing WR Javon McKinley to clear space.

Ragnow will be out a minimum of three weeks before he can return from injured reserve. He’s dealing with a toe injury.

Ragnow, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center.

In 2021, Ragnow has appeared in four games for the Lions, making four starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 2 center out of 33 qualifying players.