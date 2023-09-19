Lions Place CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson & DE James Houston On IR

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE James Houston on Injured Reserve.

Both players will miss at least the next four games while on the list.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

In 2023, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 13 total tackles and two passes defended

Houston, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and became the third player in NFL history to start his career with a four-game sack streak.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.