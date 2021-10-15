Lions Place CB Corey Ballentine On IR, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve placed CB Corey Ballentine on injured reserve and signed CB Shakur Brown to their practice squad.

The Lions also released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.

Here’s the Lionsupdated practice squad:

Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,705,592 contract that includes a $185,592 signing bonus.

The Giants waived Ballentine last year and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York waived him last month and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions.

In 2021, Corey Ballentine appeared in three games for the Lions but has yet to record a statistic.