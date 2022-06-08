Lions Place CB Jermaine Waller On Reserve/Retired List

The Detroit Lions announced that they have placed undrafted CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

Waller, 22, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in May.

During his four-year college career, Waller recorded 109 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 17 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.