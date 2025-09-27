Lions Place S Daniel Thomas On IR, Elevate WR Jackson Meeks

The Lions announced on Saturday that they are placing S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve and elevating WR Jackson Meeks for Week 4.

Lions announce roster moves: Placed S Daniel Thomas on Reserve/Injured. Elevated WR Jackson Meeks from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/5i8tWOddck — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 27, 2025

Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Thomas caught on with the Lions this past offseason.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.