Lions Place S Daniel Thomas On IR, Elevate WR Jackson Meeks

The Lions announced on Saturday that they are placing S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve and elevating WR Jackson Meeks for Week 4.
Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.
He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.
Thomas caught on with the Lions this past offseason.
In 2025, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.
