Lions Place WR Tyrell Williams On IR, Send K Austin Seibert To COVID-19 List

The Lions announced they have placed WR Tyrell Williams on injured reserve and K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 list.

#Lions have signed ILB Josh Woods to the active roster from the Chicago Bears practice squad, placed WR Tyrell Williams on reserve/injured and placed K Austin Seibert on reserve/COVID. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2021

Detroit also officially announced the signing of LB Josh Woods, who fills one of the roster spots created. Lions practice squad K Ryan Santoso will likely be elevated later this week to fill in for Seibert in Week 3.

Williams has been dealing with a concussion and will now miss three games before he’s eligible to return.

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon back in 2015. He managed to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster as a rookie and later returned to Los Angeles on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

From there, Williams agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed from the Raiders in 2019. He was released following the 2020 season and signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in one game for the Lions and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Seibert, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million deal but was waived going into his second season.

The Bengals claimed Seibert off waivers from the Browns. Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason last month and he was claimed again by the Lions.

In 2021, Seibert has appeared in two games for the Lions and made 2-3 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) and all four extra points.