Lions Plan To Extend Quartet Of Core Players Next, Including RB Jahmyr Gibbs

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions plan to keep as many of their core players as possible on long-term deals, with a quartet of key figures eligible for contract extensions this coming offseason.

Detroit will have to figure out deals for RB Jahmyr Gibbs, S Brian Branch, TE Sam LaPorta and LB Jack Campbell as its next order of business after signing DE Aidan Hutchinson to a monster extension. Hutchinson was the most recent in a wave of deals that nearly reach $1 billion in total value.

All four players were drafted in 2023. Schefter says Gibbs’ situation will be the most challenging given he plays running back and those deals have tended to be contentious to negotiate for teams in the past few years.

The Lions have two more years of team control counting the fifth-year option and could use franchise tags for two more years after that. However, Schefter says the Lions are aware that Gibbs is one of their most impactful players and that will be a factor.

Schefter adds contracts for LaPorta and Campbell are expected to be relatively straightforward. LaPorta will be going into a contract year next season but the tight end market isn’t daunting. The Lions have a fifth-year option for Campbell to keep him under contract through 2027.

Branch could be a little more interesting. He’s also entering a contract year in 2026 and Schefter’s sources think he could push to be one of the league’s highest-paid safeties. Detroit committed big money to fellow S Kerby Joseph and teams are sometimes hesitant to invest too much in the safety position.

Gibbs, 23, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is in the third year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs has appeared in seven games for the Lions and rushed 104 times for 526 yards (5.1 YPC) and six touchdowns, adding 26 catches on 28 targets for 194 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Lions as the news is available.