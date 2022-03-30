Lions Plan To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option On TE T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that they intend to pick up the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockenson.

“He’s a big part of what we did last year,” Holmes said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us. He’s another one that we’ll be continuing to lean on this year.”

The fifth-year option would cost the Lions $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season, but wouldn’t prevent them from working on a long-term deal.

Hockenson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Hockenson appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns.