Lions Promote DL Kyle Peko, Make Two Other Moves

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves on Wednesday including signing DL Kyle Peko from their practice squad to the active roster and signing K Greg Joseph and DL Chris Smith to their practice squad.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans, and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad after the preseason before joining the active roster.

He caught on with the Lions in May and re-signed with Detroit’s practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Peko appeared in 13 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 22 tackles and one pass deflection.