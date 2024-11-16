Lions Promote LB Ezekiel Turner, Elevate TE James Mitchell

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve signed LB Ezekiel Turner to their active roster and elevated TE James Mitchell to their active roster.

#Lions announce roster moves: Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Elevated TE James Mitchell from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2024

Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.

However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he later had stints with the Seahawks and Texans before recently joining the Lions.

In 2024, Turner has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.