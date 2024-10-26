Lions Promote Two Players

The Detroit Lions announced they have elevated OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad and TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 8.

Zylstra, 27, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

Zylstra re-signed with Detroit as an exclusive-rights free agent in the 2023 offseason and he was waived with an injury designation in August 2023.

He re-signed with the Lions again this offseason on a one-year deal but was among the final roster cuts after training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2024, Zylstra has appeared in one game for the Lions and is yet to record a statistic.