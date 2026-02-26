Lions RB David Montgomery Mulling Potential Trade Request

Lions GM Brad Holmes previously told reporters they would at least consider trading RB David Montgomery right when the season ended in January.

Montgomery put up career-lows in rushing attempts and total touches despite playing every game in 2025, as the Lions began to give RB Jahmyr Gibbs the majority of the work.

At the scouting combine, Holmes said he’s had recent “healthy dialogue” with Montgomery and his agent, as the veteran is deciding whether to push for a trade or remain with the Lions.

Holmes praised Montgomery and said they’d love to have him back, though it’s still a developing situation.

“We love David. He’s a great player. We’d love to have him,” Holmes said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well, so those conversations are still fluid, and we’ll just see how it goes.”

Detroit HC Dan Campbell shared the same sentiment regarding Montgomery, citing the talks Holmes mentioned. He has confidence they will figure out a resolution to make everyone happy for 2026.

It’s worth noting Montgomery is under contract through 2027 and is scheduled to carry cap numbers of $8.37 million in 2026 and $10.25 in 2027. Should the Lions make a trade, they will have $4.86 million in dead cap to take on, and they would save $3.5 million in 2026 cap space if he’s traded before June 1st.

“But certainly, he knows how I feel. [New OC Drew Petzing] loves him. I mean, who wouldn’t? This guy, he’s a heck of a back,” Campbell said. “And so, we’ll just, we’ll see where everything’s at. Certainly, there’s been healthy conversations. I’m sure Brad told you guys, probably mentioned that, so all good, man. David’s a pro, so we’ll figure this out.”

Montgomery, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension.

In 2025, Montgomery appeared in 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 716 yards on 158 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 192 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.