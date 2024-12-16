Lions RB David Montgomery Out For Season With MCL Injury

Update: Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed while speaking to the media that Montgomery will be out for the season and will require surgery on his MCL.

Adam Schefter reports that Lions RB David Montgomery is out indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury against the Bills on Sunday.

Schefter adds that Montgomery will undergo additional testing on his knee and will receive a second opinion, yet it appears he could be lost for the rest of the season at this point in time.

If Montgomery is indeed out for the season, you can expect the Lions to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Montgomery, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension back in October.

In 2024, Montgomery appeared in 14 games for the Lions and rushed for 775 yards on 185 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 341 yards.

