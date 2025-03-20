Lions Re-Sign CB Khalil Dorsey

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially re-signed CB Khalil Dorsey.

Dorsey, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Giants.

New York waived Dorsey coming out of the preseason and he later caught on with the Lions ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Dorsey appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections in one start. He also returned four kicks for 159 yards.