Lions Re-Sign ERFA K Riley Patterson

The Detroit Lions officially re-signed exclusive rights K Riley Patterson to a one-year tender for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Patterson, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November.

In 2021, Patterson appeared in seven games for the Lions and converted 13 of 14 field goal attempts to go along with all 16 extra point tries.

During his college career at Memphis, Patterson converted 64 of 83 field goal attempts (77.1 percent) to go along with 240 of 246 extra point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of four seasons and 49 games.