Lions Re-Sign TE Shane Zylstra

The Detroit Lions have re-signed TE Shane Zylstra, his agency announced.

Zylstra, 28, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

Zylstra re-signed one a one-year deal as an ERFA for 2023 and signed a one-year deal to remain in Detroit for the 2024 season. He was cut after camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in November.

In 2024, Zylstra appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught one pass for 22 yards receiving.