Lions Re-Sign Three Players, Announce 7 Futures Deals

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed seven players to futures contracts.

The following is a list to players Detroit signed to a futures contract:

Additionally, the Lions have re-signed OL Michael Niese, RB Jacob Saylors and CB Nick Whiteside.

Cunningham, 27, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off the roster and practice squad before later being signed away by the Ravens.

The Ravens cut Cunningham coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in 2025 but was again among their final roster cuts and signed with Detroit’s practice squad in early September.

In 2025, Cunningham appeared in one game for the Lions and rushed one time.