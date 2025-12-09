Lions Re-Signing CB Arthur Maulet

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Lions are re-signing CB Arthur Maulet to their active roster.

He had a stint with Detroit earlier this season when injuries hit the secondary but was let go once things settled down. With the Lions banged up again, they’re looking for help.

Maulet, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he joined the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh released Maulet and he eventually signed on with the Ravens. He returned on a two-year deal in 2024 but was cut after one season. He signed with Houston in July but was among their final roster cuts. The Lions later added Maulet to the roster.

In 2025, Maulet has appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 14 total tackles, an interception and two pass deflections.