Lions Re-Signing WR Tom Kennedy & LB Trevor Nowaske

Per Jeremy Reisman, the Lions are re-signing WR Tom Kennedy and LB Trevor Nowaske.

Detroit declined to tender both Kennedy and Nowaske at a price of $3.647 million, so these deals will likely cost less than that.

Kennedy, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Kennedy appeared in six games for the Lions and caught four passes for 36 yards.