Lions Reached Out To Mike McDaniel Regarding OC Opening

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions have reached out to former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel regarding their OC opening.

Considering McDaniel was let go by Miami earlier today, it remains to be seen what his immediate future in the league looks like. He is expected to be among the top candidates for OC jobs and potentially even HC jobs.

Detroit parted ways with former OC John Morton after his first year in the role where HC Dan Campbell eventually took over playcalling duties by year’s end.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

