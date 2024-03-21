Lions Release CB Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions announced they released CB Cameron Sutton on Thursday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida have diffused an arrest warrant for Sutton on charges of domestic violence and aggravated battery and have been unsuccessful in their attempts to contact him. The Lions announced in a statement that they only recently learned about the situation even though the initial incident was March 7.

The sheriff’s office announced the charges against Sutton have been changed to include Domestic Battery by Strangulation after originally being announced as Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence.

According to Justin Rogers, Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 regarding a domestic incident and have made multiple attempts to contact Sutton. After being unable to contact Sutton, they released his warrant on social media on Wednesday.

Greg Auman reports the incident was the day after Sutton was scheduled for a hearing in a paternity lawsuit against him in Tampa court. There’s another hearing in the case on May 6.

Field Yates writes the Lions released Sutton with a post-June 1 designation.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Sutton with a post-June 1 designation creates $1.5 million in cap space while creating $11,800,000 in dead money. However, if Sutton is found to have violated the personal conduct policy, Detroit could void his guarantees.

Sutton, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 that included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last offseason and is entering the second year of his contract.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.