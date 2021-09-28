Lions Release LB Jamie Collins

The Detroit Lions have released veteran LB Jamie Collins on Tuesday after they recently attempted to trade for him.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently mentioned that other teams were waiting out the Lions to eventually release Collins instead of trading for him.

The Lions want to make way for younger options at linebacker, which is why they are ready to move on from Collins.

Collins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.