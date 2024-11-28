Lions Rule Out DL Levi Onwuzurike & Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions officially ruled out DL Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and DL Josh Paschal (knee) from Thursday’s game.

Onwuzurike, 26, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 million and a $3,286,467 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Onwuzurike has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Paschal, 24, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2024, Paschal has appeared in nine games and recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks.