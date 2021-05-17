Lions Sign CB Alex Brown

The Detroit Lions announced they signed CB Alex Brown to a contract on Monday.

#Lions have signed the following free agents: 🔹 CB Alex Brown

🔹 S Alijah Holder

🔹 TE Charlie Taumoepeau — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 17, 2021

Brown, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina State in 2019. He originally signed a three-year deal with the 49ers, but San Francisco waived him that July and the Eagles claimed him.

In 2019, Brown had stints with both the Eagles and the Jets before the season began. The Chiefs then signed Brown to their practice squad and Brown spent the past two years with Kansas City before the team declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason.

In 2020, Brown didn’t play a game for the Chiefs. In 2019, Brown had two tackles in three games.